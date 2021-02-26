Fiera Capital Corp Buys 24,527 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $182,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,415,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,353,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

