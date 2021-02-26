Fiera Capital Corp Buys 386,831 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386,831 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $140,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,031,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,098. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

