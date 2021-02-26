Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up about 1.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.04% of IHS Markit worth $370,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $90.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,900. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

