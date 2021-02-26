Fiera Capital Corp Has $792.86 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,256,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,424 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $792,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 902,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $193.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

