FIL Ltd Has $102,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

FIL Ltd cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,160.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,206.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,181.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

