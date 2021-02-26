FIL Ltd Purchases 114 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 58.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after purchasing an additional 263,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,390,000 after purchasing an additional 126,661 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 95.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 176,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,301 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $130.11.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.53.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

