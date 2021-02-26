FIL Ltd Sells 35,033 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,033 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.