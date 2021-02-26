Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.18

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 132562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.03.

The company has a market cap of C$175.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -48.57%.

About Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

