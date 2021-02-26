Financial Comparison: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Emerald and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 4 0 0 2.00 Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

Emerald currently has a consensus price target of $3.99, indicating a potential downside of 28.20%. Phreesia has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.68%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Emerald.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerald and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $360.90 million 1.10 -$50.00 million $0.85 6.53 Phreesia $124.78 million 21.24 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -13.34

Phreesia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerald. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Emerald has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74% Phreesia -16.37% -16.07% -11.18%

Summary

Phreesia beats Emerald on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. Phreesia, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Allscripts Healthcare, LLC. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

