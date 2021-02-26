FinVolution Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 838 call options.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE FINV traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,155. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
