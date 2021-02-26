First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 528.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.56% of First Financial Bankshares worth $80,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after purchasing an additional 222,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $45.97 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

