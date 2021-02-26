First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.19% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

