First Pacific Advisors LP Buys New Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 83,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NJR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 6,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

