First Pacific Advisors LP Has $131.44 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,524,284 shares during the period. Univar Solutions comprises approximately 1.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 4.09% of Univar Solutions worth $131,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,583,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,295,000 after buying an additional 1,210,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,225,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,368.3% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 479,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.