First Pacific Advisors LP Has $2.02 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 109,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 57.5% in the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.86. 139,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $368.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

