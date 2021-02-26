First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New $35.73 Million Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 785,999 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,298,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 115,329 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. 42,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,930. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $49.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.