First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 113 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,296. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.