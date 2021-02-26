First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 11,969 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 4.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $335,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. 1,334,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,926,125. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

