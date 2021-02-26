First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,183,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,123,145 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 5.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 1.30% of American International Group worth $423,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $34,765,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after buying an additional 524,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 135,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

