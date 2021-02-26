First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.44.

FRC traded down $4.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,422. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.63. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

