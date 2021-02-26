First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.05-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.First Solar also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,467. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered First Solar from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

