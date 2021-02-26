First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Provention Bio worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 428,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 169.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 98,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

