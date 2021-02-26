First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 751,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,167,000 after acquiring an additional 644,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,530,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,523 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. CLSA raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.20 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

