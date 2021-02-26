First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 108.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,703,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of PFS opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

