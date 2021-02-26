First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.07 Million in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 201,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after buying an additional 740,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 159,447 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 40,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.04.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

