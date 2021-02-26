First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,088 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 228,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 87,063 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 107,154 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,690.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.21 million, a P/E ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

