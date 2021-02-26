Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,866,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

