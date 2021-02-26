Five9, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Five9 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Five9’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $181.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.88 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $194.04.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after acquiring an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after buying an additional 287,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after buying an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

