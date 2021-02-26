Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.20. 9,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.88 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $194.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

