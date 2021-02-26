Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.29.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $181.20 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -341.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Five9 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

