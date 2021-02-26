FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

