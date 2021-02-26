FLO (FLO) Trading Down 5% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, FLO has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $7.38 million and $144,941.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

