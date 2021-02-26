Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Flowserve from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

