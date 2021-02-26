Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93), RTT News reports. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY21 guidance to $0.50-0.80 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.80 EPS.

NYSE:FLR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 261,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Fluor has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.