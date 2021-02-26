Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Gap Down to $52.27

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.27, but opened at $46.97. Focus Financial Partners shares last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 21,613 shares.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,908,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

