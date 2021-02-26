Ford Financial Group LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Ford Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.29 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 124,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,299. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

