Ford Financial Group LLC Has $956,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ford Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 78,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

