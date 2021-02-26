Ford Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,810,000. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $386.76. The company had a trading volume of 316,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,589. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

