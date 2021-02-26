Ford Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ford Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after buying an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after buying an additional 342,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 69,782 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.43. 146,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

