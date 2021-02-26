Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several research firms have commented on FBRX. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

FBRX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,251. The firm has a market cap of $367.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,602,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $142,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 112.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 29.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

