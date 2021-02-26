Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Declares $1.47 Interim Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$12.18.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.