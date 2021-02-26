Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Insider Jennifer Morris Buys 1,219 Shares

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider Jennifer Morris acquired 1,219 shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$24.60 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,987.40 ($21,419.57).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.65%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

