Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 6,699 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $168.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

