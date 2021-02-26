Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$59.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.50.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

FTS stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$49.35. 662,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$41.52 and a 52 week high of C$58.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

