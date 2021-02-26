Founders Financial Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,371. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $49.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.