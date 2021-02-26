Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,113,359 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.