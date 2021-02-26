Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 208.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.00. 60,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.