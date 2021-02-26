Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,429. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

