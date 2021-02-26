Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total value of $17,091,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock valued at $380,778,322. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.37.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097,750. The company has a market cap of $738.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.10 and a 200-day moving average of $270.34. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

