Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $11.84 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,353,273. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.22.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

